EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department helped out a student as he asked his girlfriend to prom.

Sgt. Michael McLaughlin and senior Jake Topham devised a plan for an unusual promposal.

While Topham and his girlfriend, Eva Rohnstrom, rode in his pickup truck, McLaughlin activated his lights and pulled them over.

McLaughlin asked both of them to get out of the truck and into the back of his cruiser.

Rohnstrom got in first and Topham stood outside the cruiser with a sign that read, “I’ll pay for this ticket if you come to prom with me.”

His girlfriend said yes.

