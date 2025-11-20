EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in East Bridgewater asked for the public’s help in learning more about a crime in the town Thursday morning.

Investigators said three masked individuals attempted to break into a business on Plymouth Street just before 2 a.m.

A dirt bike was then stolen from a trailer.

Police said the suspects were in a dark truck with no front plate.

