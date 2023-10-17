EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Tuesday after police said an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle was struck in a hit-and-run crash in East Bridgewater over the weekend.

East Bridgewater police said the crash happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. near Bedford Street.

Once on scene, police said, an initial investigation indicated the girl was hit while riding through a small path that leads from Bedford Street to the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School.

Police said paramedics evaluated the girl on scene. The child’s mother also responded to the scene, according to police, and declined medical transportation for her daughter.

Police released video of the crash on Tuesday. In an attached statement, police said investigators determined a blue SUV, possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX entered the Central School parking lot from Central Street and tried to use the parking lot as a cut-through to Bedford Street.

Police said the car then turned around and traveled back toward the Central Street entrance, striking the juvenile along the way.

Police said the vehicle pushed the child approximately 60 feet after hitting her.

A female driver wearing blue “hospital-type” scrubs got out of the car after the crash, according to police, and spoke to the child before leaving the scene.

Police said the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon and asked anyone with information to call them at 508-378-7223.

