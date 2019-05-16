East Bridgewater police look to ID man who approached teen girl

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are seeking to identify a man they say approached a teenage girl Thursday and lingered in the area before driving away.

At about 6:45 a.m., police say a juvenile East Bridgewater High School student was walking to her bus stop by herself on Captains Way when a man driving a small dark gray sedan pulled up near the girl and slowed down and motioned for her to cross the street.

The girl did not need to cross the street, so she kept walking toward her bus stop.

She did not know who the man was.

The man then slowly drove down the street ahead of her and pulled into a nearby driveway and then backed out onto the road, going in the same direction he had been traveling, according to police.

He continued down the road slowly and pulled into another driveway before backing out and traveling in the same direction toward Plain Street. He then turned onto Plain Street and left the area.

The girl reported the incident to a school official near the end of the school day Thursday and school officials immediately notified police.

The girl described the man as having tan skin with little to no hair and being in his 40s.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call East Bridgewater police at 508-378-7223.

