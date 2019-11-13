East Bridgewater police searching for car that struck teen, horse and fled

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The driver of a vehicle believed to be a light-colored 2009-2012 Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner allegedly sideswiped a teenage girl riding a horse down Belmont Street around 5 p.m. before taking off, according to Police Chief Scott Allen.

The passenger side mirror struck the right front shoulder of the horse and the rider’s leg.

The driver allegedly stopped and looked at the damage to their vehicle before driving away, according to police.

Neither the girl nor the horse was seriously injured.

A second teen and horse were also uninjured in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect vehicle or driver is encouraged to call the department at 508-378-7223.

No further information was released

