EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of attempting to break into cars and slashing tires Sunday.

Investigators said the man was dropped off in the Northridge Drive neighborhood early Sunday morning when he tried to break into cars, tried to get into a garage, and slashed tires. One resident said one of his car tires was cut and left flat.

Police released a photo of the suspect who is seen with scruff on his face, wearing sunglasses, and a polo sweatsuit with the hood up.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Bridgewater police at 508-378-7223, and press 0 for assistance.

