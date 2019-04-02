East Bridgewater police searching for man who approached teen boy

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are turning to the public for help after a 14-year-old boy says he was approached by a man on his way to school.

The ninth-grader said he was walking on Plymouth Street near Allen Street when hew as approached by an older man who asked if he could take a look inside his backpack.

The boy said he ran away and went East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School and reported the incident to school officials.

The teen described the man as being “grandfather-age,” who was wearing a dark-colored hat and “nice shoes.”

The teen also told police that he saw the man get into a car and drive down Allen Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.

