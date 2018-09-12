East Bridgewater police searching for man who tried luring 11-year-old girl into car

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater police are looking to find a man who allegedly drove up to an 11-year-old girl walking home from her bus stop and asking her if she wanted a ride home Wednesday, according to East Bridgewater police.

Police received a call about 3:20 p.m. from a woman on Thayer Avenue who said that while she was watching her daughter get off the bus and walk a short distance to her house, a man in a silver sedan approached her daughter and asked her twice if she wanted a ride.

Police say the mother and daughter did not know who the man was.

The mother began taking photos of the man’s vehicle and he turned into a nearby driveway to turn around and then fled from the area toward Matfield Street, and the girl was able to make it safely to her mother without further incident, according to police.

Police describe the man as a black male in his 20s or 30s with a beard and a medium build, who was wearing a red hat and driving what is believed to be a silver 2016-2018 Honda Civic four-door sedan.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

Anyone with information is urged to call East Bridgewater police at 508-378-7223.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)