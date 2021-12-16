EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Wellesley man was ordered to be held for 90 days on $30,000 bail Thursday on multiple charges of human trafficking a child.

Nicholas Cristoforo appeared in Brockton District Court on three counts of electronic enticement of a child for human trafficking, trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude and one count each of distribution of material of a child in nude and posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, according to a release issued by the East Bridgewater Police Department.

An investigation was started on Tuesday after evidence was presented to police indicating that Cristoforo had extorted sexually explicit material from two minors in East Bridgewater through threats as well as promises of money and drugs, police said.

Officer Cecilia Cacciatore posed as a juvenile online and set up a meeting with Cristoforo in which he would provide marijuana in exchange for sex.

When he arrived at the meeting, he was placed under arrest.

If released he will be required to wear a GPS tracker and not enter the Town of East Bridgewater and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

