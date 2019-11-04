East Bridgewater Public Schools investigating students’ alleged unacceptable behavior

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Public School District is investigating a video that appears to portray several students engaging in unacceptable behavior outside of school grounds.

Superintendent Elizabeth L. Legault sent a letter to parents saying that the actions of the students in the video go against the core values of the school district. She did not disclose what the students allegedly did.

Building administration met with students Monday morning to discuss the importance of respect, appreciating the differences in others, and taking responsibility as digital citizens, Legault added.

The school district has also made social workers and guidance counselors available to students.

No additional information has been released.

