RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater woman is facing a number of serious charges after police say she lead them on a car chase that ended when she crashed into a wall in Randolph.

Officers said they tried to pull the 19-year-old over after watching her improperly pass another driver and run a red light around 7:45 p.m. but, she fled the traffic stop. The pursuit was called off a short time later over safety concerns.

She was taken into custody near 980 North Main St. after crashing the car into three other cars and eventually a cement wall.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that she is responsible for sideswiping another vehicle while driving in Holbrook and fleeing the scene. Alcohol was located inside the vehicle following the crash, and the driver and her two passengers will be charged for allowing a minor to be in possession of alcohol.

She is also facing charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, fleeing the scene of a property damage crash and a marked lanes violation.

