EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Brookfield man was killed in a fire in his home Thursday morning.

Crews from the East Brookfield fire and police departments were dispatched to West Main Street just after 3:30 a.m. following 9-1-1 calls alerting them to a structure fire with flames through the roof.

“The first company on scene immediately made entry to attack the fire and locate a resident they believed to be inside, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement. “That resident, an adult who used a wheelchair, was located and removed from the home; sadly, he had suffered fatal injuries.”

Officials said they were able to knock down the fire in roughly 20 minutes, but the single-family home was a total loss.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said crews did not find any working smoke alarms at the scene and encouraged residents to ensure that they and their loved ones have working alarms.

