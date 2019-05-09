East Brookfield man accused of making more than 50 illegal helicopter flights from backyard

WORCESTER (WHDH) - An East Brookfield man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he made more than 50 illegal helicopter flights that originated and ended in his backyard.

Antonio Santonastaso, 59, was charged by criminal complaint in federal court in Worcester with one count of serving as an airman without an airman certificate and one count of making false statements to federal agents, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked Santonastaso’s license to pilot an aircraft in 2000 after he took part in the theft of a helicopter from Norwood Memorial Airport, according to the charging document.

Santonastaso allegedly denied having any involvement in the theft, telling investigators that he was out of the country and “part of a clandestine team of operatives performing “black ops” overseas.”

Despite being aware of the revocation, authorities allege Santonastaso took off and landed a Robinson R-22 helicopter in his backyard on more than 50 occasions between April 28, 2018, and Nov. 11, 2018.

FAA inspectors reviewed the path Santonastaso used when taking off and landing from his backyard and concluded that it was “extremely hazardous,” according to investigators.

Santonastaso allegedly repeatedly made false statements regarding his eligibility to pilot the helicopter when questioned by the FAA and federal agents.

He is said to have falsely claimed to have not learned that the FAA had revoked his license, and made false statements regarding his applications for a medical certificate, which is required in order to operate an aircraft.

If convicted, Santonastaso faces no more than five years in prison up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

