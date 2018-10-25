East Coast vs. West Coast: How the Boston/LA rivalry stacks up off the field

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s an East Coast/West Coast battle, the battle between Tinseltown and Beantown, and the Red Sox and Dodgers are fighting for the win.

So how does Boston compare to Los Angeles?

“Boston is just such a passionate city,” one fan said.

“My heart is still in LA,” another fan added.

As the Red Sox land in Los Angeles ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, we thought we’d size up Boston to the City of Angels.

“Definitely Boston, we’ve got Harvard out here. We got the good, studious kids out here, beautiful buildings,” a man said.

Accents aside, we’ll start with food.

LA is home to the beloved In-N-Out Burger.

“In-N-Out Burgers, those burgers are to die for. There’s some stiff competition going on there,” one fan said.

But Bostonians can sink their teeth into Wahlburgers, the family-run franchise backed by our hometown celebrities Mark and Donnie.

“Our burgers are different from what you would get at In-N-Out, so it’s that comparison, and everybody’s taste is different,” said Paul Wahlberg.

You won’t hear Paul Wahlberg diss the iconic West Coast brand. But he says their burger stands on its own.

“It’s that rivalry and that argument kind of thing, but you know, they’re just so iconic out there, and they do such a good job,” Paul Wahlberg said. “But for us, we’re trying to do it here. So as long as the Red Sox plug away.”

Next up, signs.

Yeah, Hollywood is spelled out in those big, bold letters on a hill, but the Citgo sign has illuminated the hopes and dreams of Fenway faithful for decades.

“It’s just such a great city between the restaurants and sports,” a Red Sox fan said.

And finally, landmarks.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame showcases the glitz and glamour, while the Freedom Trail takes visitors back to the founding of America in a two-and-a-half mile span through the city.

“LA has got the history with Hollywood, but here we’ve got the history with Fenway Park, the Common, and all the churches are just a cool look into the past,” one man said.

