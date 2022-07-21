BOSTON (WHDH) - San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian donated $500 each to their local Boys and Girls Clubs as part of a wager on the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and the Celtics faced off in the NBA Finals, leading Koutoujian and Miyamoto, long-time colleagues and friends, to agree to a wager based on the tournament. Their bet said that the losing sheriff would have to donate $500 to the Boys and Girls Club and wear the apparel of the winning team in a photo.

A month after the Warriors beat out the Celtics in Game 5 on June 16, the San Francisco Sheriffs’ Office posted a video of the wager’s outcome. The video shows Koutoujian wearing Warriors gear and handing a check to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell.

A bet’s a bet! Our #Dubs delivered 💙💛 so @msosheriff Peter Koutoujian was forced to don #GoldBlooded gear. Thanks for being such a good sport! Congrats again to the @NBA Champs @warriors! Together the sheriffs donated $1000 to local #BoysandGirlsClubs. @980wcap @KCBSRadio 🏆🏀 pic.twitter.com/hi7XffclV0 — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) July 20, 2022

Miyamoto also donated $500 to the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, in a show of good sportsmanship.

