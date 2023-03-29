DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from East Falmouth scratched out a $1 million prize after buying a winning instant ticket in Buzzards Bay, Mass.

Luciano Bastos won big after buying a “2,000,000 50X Cashword” ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Lottery officials said when claiming his prize, Bastos opted for the cash option, receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at an Express Mart on Mac Arthur Boulevard in Buzzards Bay, Mass.

The Mobil gas station convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket as a result.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning the $2,000,000 50X Cashword’s second biggest prize are 1 in 2,520,000.

