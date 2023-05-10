Police in East Hartford, Connecticut released bodycam video of officers rescuing people from an apartment complex filled with smoke on Monday.

Police saw the smoke when they were at the building for a welfare check.

Everyone made it out safely, including one resident in a wheelchair.

Two officers were sent to the hospital, but have since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

