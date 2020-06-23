East Longmeadow man accused of attempting to ignite senior facility indicted

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Longmeadow man accused of placing a homemade incendiary device next to the entrance to a senior care facility was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

John Michael Rathbun, 36, was charged with one count of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle and one count of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce, according to a joint release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Feld Division.

According to the indictment, police found the makeshift incendiary device next to the driveway of the Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare, Inc. near a busy pedestrian walkway on April 2.

The JGS is a nonprofit organization in Longmeadow, Mass. whose mission is to provide health, education, and social services guided by Jewish traditions and values.

The device consisted of a 5-gallon Scepter fuel canister, approximately one-third filled with gasoline, and a partially charred Christian religious pamphlet placed in the nozzle of the canister.

Rathburn was taken into custody on April 15 and has been held in federal custody since April 17.

Anyone with questions or information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023.

