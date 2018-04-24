East Middleborough woman charged with Rockport jewelry theft

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A 61-year-old East Middleborough woman is facing a larceny charge in connection with the theft of jewelry from a Rockport business, police said.

Joyce McGann was arrested Tuesday on a charge of larceny under $1,200, Rockport Police Chief John Horvath said in a statement.

McGann was arrested after police released suspect photos of a woman wanted in connection with a theft reported about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. She was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court.

“The successful resolution of this incident and arrest of the suspect is the result of a vigilant and responsive community, good police work, and the powerful role that the public and our media partners have in helping keep our town safe,” Horvath said in a statement. “The dedication and fine work of all involved in this effort is appreciated and reflects the continued commitment to the well-being of our community.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)