East Wareham man plans to use $1M lotto win to pay his kids’ tuition

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Wareham man who became the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” game plans to use his winnings to pay for his children’s tuition.

Daniel Bourgeois opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at New England Farms on Wareham Street in Middleborough while on his way home from work. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 65 additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

