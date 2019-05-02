WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Wareham woman faces a vandalizing property charge after she allegedly smashed the windshield of a truck with a crowbar Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to 3160 Cranberry Highway around 2:45 p.m. arrested 52-year-old Amelia Finnegan in connection with damaged vehicle.

Police say the incident was the result of an earlier dispute.

