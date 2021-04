MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Easter Bunny made a socially distant stop in Millis Saturday.

Residents turned the Town Hall parking lot into a drive-through where kids could meet the bunny while maintaining COVID-19 guidelines.

Participants got two Easter kits.

