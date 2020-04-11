Easter Bunny rides, dances through Massachusetts towns

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Even the Easter Bunny is having to participate in social distancing, but the bunny was still able to make the rounds yesterday.

Various towns held Easter parades and in Framingham, one bunny danced through the streets.

“Instead of giving out eggs or stickers we suggested that each family play some music and the Easter bunny would dance with them,” said resident Kristin Mulready. “It was great, kids came out, grownups came out, pets came out and everyone was terrific. Everyone kept a safe distance had some fun and danced“

