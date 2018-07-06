BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking for relief from the sticky, humid weather should enjoy the storms that are rolling into Massachusetts; however, this rainfall comes with a flash flood watch in several counties.

The watch is in effect for Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties until 6 p.m.

4:30am: It's ALMOST the weekend! Tracking the threat for localized heavy rain with a line of t'storms sliding in through the late morning/midday hours. Some of these could be on the stronger side. Flash Flood Watch posted. Details next on @7news #7news pic.twitter.com/Ag5CnOrEbh — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 6, 2018

Localized, heavy rainfall is likely with rates between one and three inches per hour for some spots, 7News meteorologist Bri Eggers wrote in her latest weather blog.

The wet weather is expected to move through mid-morning into the afternoon.

As the storms move out, refreshing air will move in.

Dewpoints in Boston will drop 20 degrees from 71 at 10 a.m. to 51 at 8 p.m., according to Eggers, making for a pleasant Friday evening.

