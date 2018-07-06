FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People looking for relief from the sticky, humid weather should enjoy the storms that are rolling through Massachusetts; however, this rainfall comes with a flash flood watch in several counties.
The watch is in effect for Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties until 6 p.m.
Localized, heavy rainfall is likely with rates between one and three inches per hour for some spots, 7News meteorologist Bri Eggers wrote in her latest weather blog.
The wet weather began mid-morning and is expected to last into the afternoon.
In Framingham, torrential downpours, thunder and lightning struck around 11:00 a.m.
“It’s raining like cats and dogs out there for sure,” said John Dekadt who was filling up his gas tank in Framingham. “It’s slippery and extremely wet but it didn’t feel dangerous.”
As the storms move out, refreshing air will move in.
Dewpoints in Boston will drop 20 degrees from 71 at 10 a.m. to 51 at 8 p.m., according to Eggers, making for a pleasant Friday evening.
