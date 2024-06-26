QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy announced it is closing and transitioning into a “new educational enterprise”.

“Like all small, private, liberal arts colleges, Eastern Nazarene has faced significant financial headwinds in recent years,” the school said in a statement. “During that time, the Board and multiple presidents have pursued numerous alternatives to closure. While these efforts produced fruit that enabled ENC to continue operating until now, the underlying challenges have intensified.”

The school’s Board of Trustees said it’s become clear the transition is the “only viable path for continuing ENC’s mission of providing transformational education”.

ENC said they are working to continue to serve students who are set to graduate by the end of the year. FOr all other students, the school administration arranged agreements with Gordon College, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and Trevecca Nazarene University, to provide streamlined transfer options.

The school will also provide job-placement support and access to counseling resources for faculty and staff affected by the closure.

