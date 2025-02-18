ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eastham Air Force airman was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on Tuesday, accused of two counts of rape and two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Investigators say Nicholas Sweetser, 30, is currently being held on bail.

The Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office says an investigation began after reviewing an investigative report from the U.S. Air Force forwarded to the Massachusetts State Police due to allegations of criminal conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)