Eastham eatery donating rare orange lobster to local aquarium

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod eatery was the recipient of a rare crustacean that it plans to pardon rather than serve up for lunch.

Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham took to social media recently to share a photo of a rare orange lobster that it says is one in 30 million.

A genetic mutation is responsible for the sea creature’s unique color.

“Check out our latest visitor,” the restaurant said on social media. “We’re planning to donate him to a local aquarium.”

The restaurant also used the post to let customers know that outdoor seating at their location began on Friday.

