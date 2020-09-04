Easthampton man accused of intentionally striking girlfriend with vehicle

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easthampton man is facing criminal charges after police say he intentionally struck his girlfriend with his car in Northampton on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Florence Road found an injured 26-year-old woman, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The woman was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Joseph C. Adams, 30, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by me ans of a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, and misleading a criminal investigation.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Northampton District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)