Eastie husband, wife charged after bust yields cash, cocaine

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife from East Boston are facing drug distribution charges after a “large quantity of cocaine and cash” were seized in Everett.

Officers working for the special investigations unit took the two into custody Friday night, according to a post on the Everett Police Department’s Facebook page.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

