Easton deputy fire chief on leave following off-duty ‘incident’

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - The Easton deputy fire chief was placed on administrative leave Monday, officials announced.

The action stems from an alleged off-duty “incident” involving Deputy Timothy Griffin.

Fire Chief Kevin P. Partridge says the incident happened in the city of Attleboro.

The department did not release any additional details.

Partridge released the following statement:

“Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Griffin has been placed on administrative leave today, consistent with the policies and procedures of the Town of Easton and the Easton Fire Department, after I was made aware of an alleged incident that occurred when Deputy Griffin was off duty in the City of Attleboro.

Deputy Griffin has been an employee of the Easton Fire Department since May 2001. He is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this incident and pending an administrative review by the Easton Fire Department and the Town of Easton.

For legal reasons, I cannot comment further at this time.”