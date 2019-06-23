Easton Fire: Serious car crash sends elderly woman to hospital via MedFlight

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton fire crews say an elderly woman has been transported via medical helicopter following a serious motor vehicle accident.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The 71-year-old woman is headed to Boston Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

