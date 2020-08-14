EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton firefighter who was deployed in Iraq with the Air Force Reserves recently surprised his daughter with his return home.

Technical Sergeant/E-6 Michael Eaton, who had been deployed since May, knocked on the door of his home and waited for his daughter to answer.

Once she did, her jaw dropped and she immediately went in to give him a hug.

Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge says he is proud of Eaton for serving his country and that he’s excited to have him back with the fire department.

“We are extremely proud of Mike and his dedicated service to our country,” he said. “We are pleased to see him safely return home to his family, and look forward to him rejoining our ranks in the near future.”

Along with serving as a technical sergeant in the Air Force Reserves, Eaton is also the Emergency Management Flight Acting Superintendent and Emergency Operations Center Manager. Additionally, he is a certified Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist and Hazmat Technician.

Eaton joined the Easton Fire Department in August 2015 and graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in December that same year. Prior to joining the fire department, Eaton served as a paramedic for more than 15 years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency medical service management from Springfield College and a master’s degree in public administration with an emergency management specialization from Anna Maria College in Paxton.

Eaton is scheduled to resume his job at the Easton Fire Department in September.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)