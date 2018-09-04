Easton firefighters extinguish grill fire that was threatening house

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a grill fire Tuesday night that broke out behind a home in Easton, officials said.

Fire crews responding to 9 King Arthur Road about 6 p.m. found a propane grill in the rear of the home that was on fire and spreading flames to nearby plastic trash bins and the exterior of the house, according to the Easton Fire Department.

The flames were quickly knocked down.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have been caused by an issue with the valve on the propane tank, which caused a leak.

The four residents of the home managed to escape safely. There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

In a message, Fire Chief Kevin Partridge issued a series of grilling safety tips.

Safety First

• Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors.

• Place grills at least 10 feet away from any structure, deck railings and out from under eaves of overhanging branches.

• Grills should only be used on first floor porches, decks, or patios if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or the porch is at ground level.

• Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grilling area. Children should never play near grills or propane cylinders.

• Never leave a burning grill unattended.

Gas Grill Safety

• Make sure the lid of a gas grill is open when you light it. Propane can build up inside and when ignited, the lid may blow off.

• Check that all connections are tight before turning on the gas.

• Clean the grease trap every time you grill.

• Check the propane tank hose for potential leaks by applying a light soap and water solution to the hose using a brush or spray bottle. See if any bubbles appear around the hose. If no bubbles appear, the grill is safe to use.

• If you smell gas while cooking, turn the grill off and move away from it. Call 911 from a safe location. Do not move the grill.

• Store propane cylinders upright in an outdoor, shaded area. Cylinders should not be used, stored or transported where they can be exposed to high temperatures.

Charcoal Grill Safety

• Use only charcoal starter fluid. Never used gasoline or kerosene to start a fire in a grill and never add lighter fluid to burning briquettes or hot coals.

• Always use charcoal grills in a well-ventilated area. Charcoal briquettes emit carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

• Properly dispose of grill ashes. Allow the coals to burn out completely and then cool for 48 hours before disposal. If you must dispose of ashes before they are completely cooled, thoroughly soak them in water before putting them in a metal container.

