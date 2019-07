EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Easton came to the rescue of several ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to the area of Oliver Street removed the ducklings from the drain.

The happy family of ducks waddled off away from the street.

This morning Gr1 removed ducklings from a storm drain on Oliver St And the happy family waddled off on their way again, Good Work FF Kochera, FF Eaton, FF Salve and Capt Malone ⁦@BenPaulinJGPR⁩ ⁦@EastonMAPatch⁩ ⁦@EastonJournal⁩ ⁦@townofeaston⁩ pic.twitter.com/m5xFs74g2g — EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) July 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)