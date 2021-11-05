EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Easton firefighters who helped deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance were reunited with the newborn on Friday.

Lt. Bill Fralick, Lt. Jeff Dupuis, firefighter Jimmy Baptiste and firefighter Christopher Brasells responded to a report of a woman in active labor at a residence on Nancy Road around 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 and found Syreeta Essex close to giving birth, according to the Essex Fire Department.

“When we got there, we realized we did not have that much time,” Dupuis recalled.

The firefighters left their fire engine at the residence so they could help provide medical assistance onboard the ambulance.

However, the situation quickly progressed and it became clear that baby Isaiah was ready to make his appearance before getting to the hospital.

“Baby Isaiah decided he did not want to wait until we got to the hospital to go ahead and deliver, so we actually delivered in the back of the ambulance on our way over to the hospital,” Dupuis said.

Essex recalled being scared during the delivery but said that the firefighters “calmed me down, they talked me through it; they got me to push.”

Essex and her newborn, Isaiah, are doing well and are thankful for the firemen who stepped up to help her through labor.

“I wasn’t able to have my mom with me but having them was like the next best thing,” Essex said.

The firefighters were awarded a stork pin for their actions.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)