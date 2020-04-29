Easton man accused in fatal crash released on $10,000 bail

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton man accused of being involved in a deadly car crash over the weekend was released on $10,000 bail Wednesday.

Police are requesting that 25-year-old Jake McCabe face charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, ​​marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, in connection to a crash on Sunday afternoon that claimed the life of 37-year-old Scott A. Lewis, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, McCabe will not be formally arraigned until June 2.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Bay Road around 2 p.m. Sunday for reports of a head-on collision.

Lewis, of South Easton, died at the scene.

McCabe was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

