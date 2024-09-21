BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Easton man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a middle school student in Brockton earlier this week, officials said.

After executing a search warrant on Cherry Street on Friday night, police arrested Markenson Beuge on a sexual assault charge in connection with the incident on Tuesday, according to Brockton police.

Beuge is expected to be arraigned next week.

No additional information was immediately available.

