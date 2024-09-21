BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Easton man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a middle school student in Brockton earlier this week, officials said.

After executing a search warrant on Cherry Street on Friday night, police arrested Markenson Beuge on a sexual assault charge in connection with the incident on Tuesday, according to Brockton police.

Beuge is expected to be arraigned next week.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox