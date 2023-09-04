MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton man is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a gas station in Mansfield early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from the Mansfield Mobil station at 189 Chauncy St. around 3:40 a.m. spoke with the clerk who said a man had just assaulted him and demanded money before fleeing toward Central Street, according to Mansfield police.

Soon after, Reon Collins, 43, was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

