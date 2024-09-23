BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a middle school student in Brockton was ordered held without bail Monday.

Prosecutors said Markenson Beuge, of Easton, sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl while she was walking home from West Middle School Tuesday.

7News cameras were on scene Wednesday when police detained and questioned Beuge. At the time, those officers let him go.

Police later tracked Beuge down and arrested him at his place of work after the victim confirmed he was the one who attacked her.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the teenager in the driveway of 279 West Elm St. Prosecutors said she was able to get away after a struggle and then notified authorities.

Beuge was ordered held without bail and is slated to return to court Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)