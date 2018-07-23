Easton man arrested on drug charges after fleeing police

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton man was tased and arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend, police say.

Nicholaus Monteiro, 24, was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a Class B drug (oxycodone) (three counts), possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana), attaching plates to a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle, according to a press release issued Monday by the Easton Police Department.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop about 11 a.m. Sunday on Foundry Street where Monteiro allegedly attached illegal license plates to a Mercury Sable.

Police say Monteiro pulled his car into a nearby church parking lot, and as he was speaking to the officers, he attempted to flee on foot.

Following a brief pursuit, police say Monteiro refused to comply with the officers’ commands and allegedly began to charge at one of them when he was tasered and placed under arrest.

Monteiro will be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

