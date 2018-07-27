Easton man facing drug trafficking charges

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was found with nearly 30 grams of heroin on Thursday.

James Kim, 33, was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of a Class B drug (Suboxone), possession of a Class E drug (assorted pills), and conspiracy to violate the drug law, according to a press release issued Friday by the Easton Police Department.

A months-long investigation brought police to Kim’s home, where officers spotted him leaving toward Shagbark Road and subsequently pulled him over.

Kim was taken back to his home where he allowed officers to enter the house in order to search the premises.

Inside Kim’s bedroom, police say they found nine grams of heroin, two pill bottles with approximately 150 assorted pills, two doses of Suboxone, four digital scales, drug packaging materials, and $1,400 in cash.

During the booking process at police headquarters, police found an additional 18 grams of heroin in Kim’s pants.

Kim is expected to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

