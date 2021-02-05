EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton residents 75 years and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up by the town Friday.

Those who have pre-registered for the clinic will get the Moderna vaccine at Frothingham Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Members of the Easton Fire Department will administer the vaccines in partnership with the Department of Health and Community Services and with the support of Easton Police and Fire Service Medical Director Dr. Hank Crowley.

“We have worked around the clock and collaboratively with the Department of Public Health to have the opportunity to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in our community for our senior residents,” Chief Kevin Partridge said. “We look forward to administering the vaccine to them, and as a result, ensuring their health and safety as we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.”

