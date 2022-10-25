EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced.

At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to the large first responder presence in the area. Parents should follow school guidance for pickup procedures Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

