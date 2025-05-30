EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police said they’ve arrested a third person in connection with a shooting that happened in January.

Authorities said 19-year-old Antonio Fonseca was one of several people involved in the attack on a 16-year-old girl.

Fonseca is expected to be arraigned Friday in Fall River Superior Court.

Prosecutors said those three men attacked that girl and shot her in the mouth, leaving her for dead in a car parked outside an Easton apartment complex.

Two other men allegedly involved were arrested earlier this year.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries; she survived the attack, but is still recovering.

