EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police are asking for the public’s help in finding two stolen dirt bikes that were recently seen being operated in the town.

A Dean Street resident reported on Jan. 3 the thefts of a 2019 yellow Suzuki and a 2019 orange and white KTM, according to Easton police.

Authorities received reports that the bikes were recently spotted on Williams and Short streets as well as the railroad beds that travel through town.

Anyone with information on the bikes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Easton police detectives at 508-230-3322 or Detectives@easton.ma.us.

