Easton Police continue search for missing man

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Easton Police are continuing their search for a missing man.

Gregory Glavin, 35 of Easton, was last seen leaving a friend’s house in North Attleboro on Saturday, February 17. Police said he was reported missing on Wednesday.

Glavin left his friend’s house on a maroon moped and was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and blue work boots.

He is described to be 5’8″ and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton Police immediately.

