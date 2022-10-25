EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Easton have determined a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School earlier on Tuesday was “not credible,” and that the alleged sender appeared to be nearly 10 states away at the time of the incident.

The Easton Police department was first notified about a reported bomb threat made via a Snapchat message around 11:50 a.m. According to a joint-statement from the Easton Police Chief and Fire Chief, several students received the message, which also mentioned a possible hostage situation inside the school.

The message had been reported to the school’s principal, leading to Oliver Ames being evacuated while several other Easton Public Schools were put under a stay in place order as officials responded.

Performing a sweep of the high school, police determined there were no hostages, while a second sweep with explosive-sniffing K9 officers confirmed there was no threat.

During the search efforts, Easton Police detectives were able to trace the source of the Snapchat message, determining the message allegedly came from a juvenile in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

With police in Oklahoma notified, the juvenile was soon located at a local school. According to the statement, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and FBI will be following up on the case.

Back in Easton, once officials determined the school was safe, students were picked up by buses and parents at Easton Middle School after 2:45 p.m.

“This was truly a team effort to safely get everyone out of the building to allow for our officers to conduct their investigation,” Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. “We take any and all threats very seriously and I want to commend our investigators and those who assisted us in quickly identifying the juvenile we believe to be responsible for causing this incident.”

In a separate statement, Easton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisha Cabral thanked all parties involved in the investigation.

“I am immensely proud of the coordinated efforts of our police, fire, and school departments today,” Cabral said. “Everything took place exactly as it has been planned with professionalism and precision. Other town department colleagues were also available to assist if needed, and we are grateful beyond words. I am humbled to serve the amazing staff and students in the EPS. Each one of them rose to the occasion and worked with one another with respect and calmness.”

Cabral also noted that school will be held at Oliver Ames on Wednesday as scheduled, where the school community will “begin processing” Tuesday’s incident.

“I realize parents and students have had a stressful day, but we believe the best place for all is at school tomorrow for a regular school day,” the superintendent said. “Our professional staff will be available to provide support to whomever needs it. It the best place for everyone to move forward together on this.”

Originally posted at 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25

