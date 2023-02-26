EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 520 Foundry St. found the pedestrian injured, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Foundry Street is expected to be closed from Five Corners to Poquanticut and South streets for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

