Easton police investigating inappropriate messages sent among students

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police are investigating after multiple inappropriate messages were sent digitally among students over the past couple weeks.

The messages included sexual images and racist and anti-Israeli rhetoric, according to Easton police.

An investigation was launched and police and school officials are working together.

It is unclear how many inappropriate messages were sent or received by students or who sent them, police say.

“Since yesterday’s incident I have been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League and will be drawing upon their guidance and resources to ensure that our students know that there is no room for this type of behavior by anyone in our schools,” Superintendent Lisha Cabral said. “We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive atmosphere for our students and no one should have to be subjected to this kind of behavior. As always, counselors will be available at our schools should any student wish to speak to someone about the incidents.”

“These incidents are certainly disturbing and have no place in our town or anywhere for that matter,” Police Chief Gary Sullivan said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Easton police at 508-230-3322.

